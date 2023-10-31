Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tennant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $74.22. 175,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

