Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.23 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $370.19 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001191 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,136,791,706 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,781,722,439 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

