Terra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $257.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $257.52 million and $36.00 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 565,933,855 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

