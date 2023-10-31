Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires Shares of 72,392 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,157. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

