Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for approximately 2.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CEM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 10,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,839. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,202 shares in the company, valued at $61,686,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 94,044 shares of company stock worth $3,265,208 in the last 90 days.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

