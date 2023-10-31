TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

