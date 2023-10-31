TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.87. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

