TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.87. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $35.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
