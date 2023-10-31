The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Chemours has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

