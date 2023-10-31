The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.49 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TCS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 243,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $207.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,538.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,059 shares in the company, valued at $526,538.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 29,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $76,084.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,609.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,428 shares of company stock worth $225,318 in the last three months. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Recommended Stories

