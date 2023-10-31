The Debt Box Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $123,446.34 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00014271 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

