The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on November 24th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 642.44 ($7.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 582.78 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.40). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,548.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 655.42.

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Aidan Lisser acquired 1,540 shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £10,087 ($12,274.28). 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

