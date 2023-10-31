The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,127 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

