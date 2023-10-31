The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 9,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,702. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 701.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 89,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

