The Sandbox Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $717.22 million and approximately $96.82 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,071,031,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

