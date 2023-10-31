The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 2,715,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,651. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.15. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 20.1% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $4,385,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 28.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

