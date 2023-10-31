Thermon Group (THR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY24 guidance at $1.69-1.83 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $1.69-$1.83 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,492. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $893.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

