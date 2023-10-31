Thomas Story & Son LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

