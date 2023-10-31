Thomas Story & Son LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. 30,682,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,988,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

