Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80.50 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.56 billion and $80.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.11683604 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $36,334,834.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

