Toro 18 Holdings Llc Buys 2,505 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,338,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60.

Immersion Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 124,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,034. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.43. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMR

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.