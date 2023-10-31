TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.29

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 257617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in TransAlta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,677,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 926,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

