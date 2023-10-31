Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 222775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.