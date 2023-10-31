Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

LON BBOX opened at GBX 136 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -260.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

