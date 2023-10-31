Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 2.4 %
LON BBOX opened at GBX 136 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -260.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Big Box REIT
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.