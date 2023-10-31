TRON (TRX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $259.49 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. TRON has a market cap of $6.91 billion and approximately $259.49 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001311 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001222 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,798,673,644 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
