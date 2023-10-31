Umee Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.80 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Umee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and $204,443.32 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umee has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Umee

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Buying and Selling Umee

