Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 7,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,730. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,198 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,586.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,798,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,140,563.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,870 over the last ninety days. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

