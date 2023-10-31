UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.39. 866,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,022. The company has a market capitalization of $495.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

