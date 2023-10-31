Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Purchases $149,913.60 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEICGet Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. 6,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,859. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEICGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.30). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 73.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal Electronics by 101.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

