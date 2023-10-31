URU Metals (LON:URU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.00

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

URU Metals Trading Down 17.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The company has a market cap of £1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of -0.23.

URU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.