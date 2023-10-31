Velocys (LON:VLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 228583527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Velocys Stock Down 71.2 %
Velocys Company Profile
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Velocys
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.