Velocys (LON:VLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 228583527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.94.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

