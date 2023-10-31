Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $62.19 million and $3.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,601.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00198455 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00705394 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011486 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00496485 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049985 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00141167 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
