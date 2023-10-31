Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 575,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viant Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 57,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $339.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.29. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

