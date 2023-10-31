VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 57,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,739.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

