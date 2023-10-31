VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 57,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.93.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,739.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.