Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VTXPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($25.43) to GBX 1,880 ($22.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

