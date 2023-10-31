Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Melissa H. Anderson Sells 500 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,825. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

