Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $437.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

