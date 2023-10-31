Warrior Met Coal, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.