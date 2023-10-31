Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

