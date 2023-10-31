WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.09% of Park City Group worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 3,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

