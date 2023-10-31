WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 14,276 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CSI Compressco worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,199. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. CSI Compressco LP has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.