WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.83. 1,419,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

