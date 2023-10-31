WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 82,687 Shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,687 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in EZFill were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZFill by 154.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFill Price Performance

Shares of EZFL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.76.

About EZFill

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EZFill had a negative return on equity of 213.46% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

