Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) recently:

10/26/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $201.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00.

10/3/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $266.00.

10/2/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 292,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,353. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

