Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 5.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 493,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,166,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 183.5% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth about $33,071,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

