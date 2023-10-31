Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.
Welltower has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 225.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.
Welltower Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. 4,149,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 30.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
