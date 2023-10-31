Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 490.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 552,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 326,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 253,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.