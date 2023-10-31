Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,453. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Western Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

