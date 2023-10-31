Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $125,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

