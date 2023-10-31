Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $225.79 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00005866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $225.79 million and $117.77 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,137,370 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 111,082,086.5327053 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.92366618 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $78,776,532.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

