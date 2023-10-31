Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

