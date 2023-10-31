Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
Wotso Property Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Wotso Property Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wotso Property
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.